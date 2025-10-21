What is Hamas’ general amnesty initiative?

The Director of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail Al-Thawabta, conducted an interview with Quds News Network on Oct. 17, 2025.

The Ministry of Interior and National Security in Gaza announced opening the door for general amnesty for members of criminal gangs who were not involved in murder during the “israeli” war of genocide.

The amnesty period requires individuals to surrender to security services within one week, starting October 13, 2025, to settle their legal status and restore public order. Otherwise, they will be pursued by the security services, who have significantly increased their deployment in recent days.

Internal security: Over 70 gang members surrendered themselves and their weapons under the Hamas’ general amnesty initiative. Fifty gang strongholds have been eliminated. Thawabta noted that some gangs are in Israel Occupation Forces protected areas and receive food via drones. Immediately after the ceasefire, Hamas implemented a comprehensive plan to impose control, deploying security members across the Strip. Operations will continue until 100% security is achieved.

Ceasefire violations: On the ceasefire, he stated that 14 violations [by Israel] have been documented so far and will be submitted to the mediators.

Aid: Since crossings opened, just 173 aid trucks have entered the Strip, with just 9 trucks of gas or fuel.

Governance: Ismail Al-Thawabta stated: “We are ready to hand over the reins of government to any Palestinian committee agreed upon according to a Palestinian national decision, not a foreign decision. Until then, we will continue to carry out our duties.”