Statement 2025: Stop U.S. aggression against Venezuela!

This statement was issued by the Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition on Oct. 12, 2025.

The Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition demands an end to U.S. aggression against Venezuela, which is on the brink of outright war. Any escalation in the violence against Venezuela will cause more suffering and deaths in the South American country, destabilize the region and endanger all countries seeking a path independent from U.S. domination, especially Cuba and Nicaragua.

U.S. actions indicate a strike on Venezuela is imminent.

After the Trump administration designated international drug trafficking groups as “foreign terrorist organizations” (FTOs), without any evidence, it accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of being their ringleader. By July, a “secret directive” authorized military operations against FTOs at sea and on foreign soil.

In August, the administration raised its illegal “bounty” on President Maduro to $50 million and launched a massive naval deployment off the coast of Venezuela, which includes nuclear capable submarines and jets and quickly grew to 10,000 troops.

On Sept. 2, the U.S. blew up the first of four or five alleged “drug” boats in international waters off of Venezuela, committing extrajudicial executions.

By mid-September, the Pentagon notified Congress under the War Powers Resolution that U.S. forces were engaged in a “non-international armed conflict” with drug cartels.

On Oct. 1, the Defense/War Department issued a “confidential memo” and told Congress that the U.S. was engaged in armed conflict.

On Oct. 6, Trump ended back-channel diplomatic contacts with Venezuela, which had been essential since the rupture of diplomatic relations in 2019. That same day, Venezuela informed the U.S. of a thwarted plan by Venezuelan right-wing extremists to plant explosives at the U.S. Embassy in an attempted false-flag operation.

On Oct. 10, Maria Corina Machado — a U.S.-paid, violent, Zionist, extreme right-wing Venezuelan political opposition figure — received the Nobel Peace Prize after being endorsed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a clear maneuver to manufacture consent for regime change in Venezuela.

We must not be fooled by this perversion of the peace prize or the countless unfounded accusations against Venezuela and its democratically elected president. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and even the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency report that Venezuela is not a drug trafficking country, nor are Cuba or Nicaragua. Like its lies about migrants, the Trump administration has fabricated the “threat” posed by Venezuela.

The real reason the administration is pushing for war against Venezuela is to regain control of its vast resources — including the world’s largest oil reserves.

We demand an end to U.S. impunity and the withdrawal of U.S. troops and war materiel from the Caribbean before the situation escalates any further. We vehemently object to the deployment of nuclear capable vessels in a region which, in response to the Cuban Missile Crisis, declared itself a nuclear-free zone in 1967 and which the U.S. committed itself to respect in 1971.

We demand respect for international law and the sovereignty of nations. The people of Venezuela and the rest of Latin America and the Caribbean must be allowed to live in peace with the form of government they have chosen.

Hands off Venezuela!

Venezuela is hope!

Venezuela is not a threat!

U.S. hands off Latin America and the Caribbean!