Bronx solidarity action honors Gaza’s martyrs

On Thursday, October 16, at 6:30 p.m., a “Vigil for the Martyr Yahya Sinwar (1962-2025) and All Martyrs Against Zionism and U.S.-led Imperialism” will be held at 149th Street. and 3rd Avenue in the Bronx, New York City.



This stage of Israel’s continuing genocidal war against Palestine has ended in failure for the Zionists. Despite billions of dollars in U.S. weapons, they failed to disarm or defeat resistance or to force a Palestinian surrender of their right to resist colonial occupation.

Global solidarity with Palestine is surging.



Despite relentless bombardment, siege and starvation, hundreds of thousands are returning to ruined and bombed homes to rebuild and to honor their martyrs.



In honor of this historic achievement, anti-imperialist activists in the New York City area will gather at the busy intersection in the Bronx to join in saluting the sacrifice of tens of thousands of Palestine’s martyrs and to salute the survival of the united Palestinian Resistance.



Yahya Sinwar — a leader of Al-Qassam Brigades, an architect of Al-Aqsa Flood and a key organizer of the unified armed resistance — will be honored, along with all the martyrs. An Israeli drone captured Sinwar’s final act of defiance in Rafah, his arm severed, hurling a stick at his killers.



Participants plan to bring candles, flowers, photos of martyrs of various liberation struggles and Sinwar’s words, “I fight for Gaza’s children, who dream of the world beyond the shore.”