Palestinian Resistance scores historic victory

Workers World Party salutes the anti-imperialist tenacity, resolve and determination of the Palestinian Resistance, led by the Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas that signed a ceasefire agreement with Israel on Oct. 9. How long it will last is anyone’s guess, but for now, the fact that such a deal took place can only be described as unprecedented and awe-inspiring.

This signing is truly a groundbreaking, historic moment for the besieged Palestinian people within their more than 77-year struggle against violent displacement, occupation, massacres, mass incarceration, forced starvation at the hands of the fascist, settler-colonialist, Zionist regime of Israel. The Israeli apartheid state could not have lasted one single day if it wasn’t for the billions of dollars it received, especially in military aid, from U.S. imperialism.

Palestinian resistance has existed since Israel was created by European colonial powers and sanctioned by the United Nations in 1948. But this resistance, as heroic as it was, was much maligned and demonized relentlessly, especially within the imperialist centers of the Global North.

One could be labeled a terrorist or antisemitic for daring to utter the word “Palestine,” due to the united ruling elite’s backing of Israel’s efforts to ethnically cleanse Palestine’s rich ancestral history and its people — while superexploiting the oil-rich region for superprofits.

A failure to achieve Zionist goals

But this scenario changed forever on Oct. 7, 2023, when the Al-Aqsa Flood, led by Hamas, destroyed the myth of Israel, the most militarized state in West Asia, being both invincible and untouchable. Without giving up one single weapon, Hamas was able to capture hundreds of Israeli hostages to trade for the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners over the past two years.

Despite the horrific genocide, with tens of thousands of Gazans being martyred, assassinations of the Resistance leaders and the total devastation of Gaza’s infrastructure, including homes, hospitals, schools and mosques, ultimately it was Hamas’s deep ties to the people and self-sacrifice that forced Israel to the negotiating table last week. This is a development that Israel vowed would never happen.

What a humiliating defeat for Zionism, considering that this is a resistance with no tanks, fighter jets, precision bombs nor other sophisticated weaponry at its disposal. The Resistance relies on tunnels to conceal their hand-held weaponry and homemade bombs to repel their enemy amongst the ruins of Gaza.

The people of the world, including youth and workers, became so inspired by the Palestinians’ unwavering will to resist by any means necessary that other forms of resistance — from student encampments to massive demonstrations around the world to shutting down ports transporting military equipment to Israel — are becoming more and more common. More than 1,000 activists have joined flotillas challenging Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

“Free Palestine!” has become a clarion call in every corner of the globe, thanks in large part to the strong unity of all factions of the Palestinian Resistance. Never before in modern history, with the exception of apartheid South Africa, has a country become the number one social pariah in the eyes of the world.

Imperialist allies were so terrified of Israel’s growing economic and political isolation that President Donald Trump felt compelled to step in to broker a ceasefire deal with Hamas, overriding the wishes of war criminal Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. To be clear, Trump is no friend of the Palestinian people. In fact, speaking before the Knesset parliament in Tel Aviv on Oct. 13, Trump stated how proud he was that Israel used U.S. weaponry “well!”

Struggle far from over

For the Palestinian people, the first phase of the agreement — focused on the release of almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners — is another important step forward in achieving their national liberation and their long overdue right to sovereignty. They are more aware than anyone that the Israeli regime has a sordid history of sabotaging any agreement. The Israelis, for instance, refused to release some Hamas leaders held in notorious Zionist prisons.

The Axis of Resistance — Iran, Yemen, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Iraqi resistance — have pledged their ongoing solidarity with the Palestinian Resistance and people. The movements around the world, including in the Global North, must continue to be vigilant in maintaining and elevating their solidarity with the Palestinian Resistance, a beacon of hope and strength in weakening imperialism’s stranglehold on the global working class and oppressed.

This worldwide solidarity will contribute to victory for Palestinian liberation and inspire millions more workers to throw off the shackles of class oppression.