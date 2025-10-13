Oakland demonstrates for Gaza

Oakland, California

A crowd of 1,000 people filled Oscar Grant Plaza on Oct. 4 to support the Palestinians’ struggle in Gaza for justice and liberation. A march through Oakland neighborhoods followed. The key demand was: Stop the shipment of arms cargo — including components for F-35 fighter jets — out of Oakland’s airport destined for Israeli military and occupation forces.

The march and rally were part of an International Day of Action to “Rise Up for Gaza.” Sponsors included Oakland Arms Embargo, Arab Resource & Organizing Center and Bay Resistance.

Two years ago Oakland’s City Council unanimously passed a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. Many other cities did the same.

Monadel Herzallah, co-founder of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, was one of the rally speakers. He said: “On October 4, we commemorate two years of genocide by taking the streets to demand an arms embargo. At least 280 shipments have left the Oakland Airport in the first six months of this year, carrying deadly cargo.

“The people of Gaza have resisted an all-out war on their lives for over 700 days. The United States, Canada, Europe and many Arab states bear full complicity in Zionism’s crimes. The time is now to link arms, re-energize ourselves and our people and stop the world for Gaza. Oakland arms embargo now!”

Sign the Oakland People’s Arms Embargo petition at armsembargonow.com/petition.