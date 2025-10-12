Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine on ceasefire agreement

Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces spokesperson Abu Khaled made the following statement, posted by the Resistance News Network, on Oct. 11, 2025.



Commander Abu Khaled, spokesman for the Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces (the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine), issued a military communique stating:

On Sept. 29, 2025, one of the engineering units of the Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces detonated a high-explosive device previously prepared against an “israeli” enemy vehicle near the intersection of Al-Oyoun Street and the bridge in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City. The device inflicted severe damage on the vehicle and its crew.

On Sept. 27, 2025, one of our engineering units, in cooperation with the Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din Brigades, detonated a previously prepared explosive device against an “israeli” enemy vehicle near Third Street in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City, resulting in damage to the vehicle and its crew. All groups returned safely to their bases.

Abu Khaled said: “As we enter a new phase of confrontation with the ‘israeli’ enemy, after it succumbed to agreeing to a ceasefire and after it failed to achieve its goals of eliminating our valiant resistance, destroying the legendary steadfastness of our people and forcibly recovering its captives, we, on behalf of the Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces — leaders and fighters — and on behalf of the families of the martyrs, captives and wounded of the Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces, extend a salute of appreciation and respect to all our people for the heroic steadfastness they demonstrated during two years of bloody confrontation, their alignment with the resistance, supplying it with fighters and militants and offering precious sacrifices.

“We congratulate our people on the victory of their will over the enemy’s projects and criminal acts and on frustrating the schemes of ‘israeli’ fascism. We also highly value their insistence on holding onto their land and returning to their places of residence, despite the widespread destruction they suffered, which resembles the destruction inflicted upon Hiroshima by the American nuclear weapon.”

Commander Abu Khaled affirmed the permanent readiness of the leaders and fighters of the Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces, without hesitation, to remain prepared for confrontation by all means, in defense of our people and their legitimate national rights to freedom, independence and the right of return, under the banner of the Palestine Liberation Organization, our sole legitimate representative.