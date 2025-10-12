From Texas to Illinois: We do not want war!

An illegal invasion force arrived in Chicago from Texas on Oct. 9 on the orders of the fascist President Donald Trump. This reactionary and criminal administration would have you believe that this is what we in Texas wanted, that we sent our “red state” men willingly to attack your “blue state” civilians.

But as a Texan myself, I feel more than confident in declaring that we do not want war with our fellow workers in Illinois or anywhere else in the world!



These jackbooted soldiers, much like the administration that sent them, represent a vocal minority which seeks to crush any resistance to their fascist agenda. We, the people of Texas, stand firm in resistance with the people of Illinois against the bourgeois imperialist state which is now turning its guns inward. It has always been the working class against the imperialist world system, and it is so today.

Do not allow the ruling class to divide us for even a moment. Never permit their lie to prosper that they have half the country at their backs. The enemy we both face is small in number but wealthy in resources. It is only through unity in struggle that we can both win this struggle and expose the false narrative of a country divided more by politics than class.

We here in Texas have not yet forgotten that we were first called “rednecks” because of the red bandanas we wore when resisting the capitalist state in its attempts to break our unions and crush our rebellious spirit. From West Virginia to Texas, we have fought for the rights of workers of all kinds and will continue to do so, even as the National Guard stands poised to invade us as well.

It is only for a short time that we will appear as enemies. In truth, workers of all states and regions are united in struggle against the fascist regime. This is the truth that will shatter the capitalists’ plans. This is the truth that will unite us in victory!