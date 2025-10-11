Yemen’s Ansarallah: ‘We will remain in a state of full alertness.’

Resistance News Network posted highlights from the speech of Ansarallah Commander Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr El-Din al-Houthi on Oct. 9, 2025.

Two years of genocide — mass killings with the deadliest means of destruction, including American bombs, incendiary weapons and others — all targeting civilians in general.

Over two full years of aggression, the “israeli” enemy made forced displacement one of its primary objectives against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The “israeli” enemy targeted Gaza’s mosques — over 1,000 of them — as well as 95% of schools, completely halting education. Even cemeteries were bombed — more than 40 of them — and over 2,000 bodies were stolen.

It [“israeli” aggression] targeted journalists, humanitarian workers and civil defense members, and it targeted everyone in Gaza with unmatched brutality and savagery. Every form of crime committed in Gaza stands as evidence of the horrific cruelty of the enemy — including setting attack dogs upon the elderly and the sick.

The “israeli” enemy tortured detainees and prisoners, leading in many cases to martyrdom.

The Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was a great, blessed and significant event — a pivotal moment and a major turning point in the Palestinian people’s jihad over past decades. The operation had its context — it was not launched by the Palestinian people or their fighters to create a new problem with “israel.” The context of the Al-Aqsa Flood stems from 77 years of zionist Jewish crimes targeting the Palestinian people.

The entire “israeli” presence in Palestine is one of aggression, crime, occupation and daily oppression — an usurpation and confiscation of rights. Prior to the Al-Aqsa Flood, the enemy’s efforts to liquidate the Palestinian cause had escalated, believing the time had come to finalize it.

The most dangerous part of the plan to liquidate the Palestinian cause has been the push to involve Arab regimes, as seen in the so-called “Deal of the Century.” Under the guise of “reshaping the Middle East,” they attempt to recruit regional regimes against their own nations.

The liquidation of the Palestinian cause was most clearly demonstrated over the past two years, as some Arab regimes refused even to sever diplomatic ties with the “israeli” enemy.

We will remain in a state of full alertness and readiness, with precise and careful monitoring regarding the implementation phase of the agreement. What we hope for is an end to the genocide against the Palestinian people and for the enemy to commit to a ceasefire — this was originally our objective in providing support. It must be understood that what occurred was a single round, and that the enemies continue with their schemes, conspiracies and ambitions, which follow multiple tracks.

After every round the “israeli” enemy has prepared for a new aggression; therefore, even if a ceasefire is achieved, we are always concerned with preparing for the coming rounds as part of the aggressive orientation of this Ummah’s [Muslim community] enemies.

In the face of the enemies’ attempts to impose acceptance of a total permissiveness equation, our equation must be liberation from them, driving out their evil and expelling them from the region.

The equation of freeing ourselves from the enemies and expelling them from the region achieves security for our Ummah, full independence, deterrence and protection from tyranny and the recovery of Palestine and the holy sites.

Regarding the agreement, if the result is achieved, then so much the better — that is what we hope for — otherwise we will continue our path of support and backing.

We are on continuous watch during these days, with ongoing follow-up and full coordination with our Palestinian brothers, at the Axis level and with the free people of the world.