New York City commemorates Al-Aqsa Flood anniversary

October 7, 2025, marked two years since the heroic uprising of Al-Aqsa Flood. After that, the Zionist entity accelerated its 77-year genocide of the Palestinian people. At this time, the entity has killed over 67,000 people, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Within Our Lifetime organized a New York City demonstration on October 7 to honor the martyrs, to break the siege, end the genocide and to resist for Palestine.

We gathered at News Corporation at 4:30 p.m. and rallied for an hour. Then we marched, carrying a Palestinian flag as wide and long as a city block. We stopped traffic at Columbus Circle while Muslim people gathered for their evening prayer. We then continued down Broadway and finished with a rally in Hudson Yards in front of the tourist attraction “Vessel.”

– Story and photo by Jennifer Green