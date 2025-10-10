Seattle youth tell arms makers: “Stop aiding genocide!”

Hundreds of youth walked out of schools on Oct. 7 to join a mid-day march in Seattle. The students came from high schools, colleges and community colleges. They held a feeder march into the Palestine solidarity march in the downtown area that traveled through the towers of the hi-tech weapons manufacturers, which have played a huge role in the attempted genocide of the heroic Palestinians of Gaza.

Amazon’s imperialist international headquarters was especially targeted, along with Microsoft and Google. Worker organizers from both Amazon and Microsoft spoke at an ending rally on Amazon’s private property. Amazon’s Project Nimbus was condemned as a war-making tool by righteous and enraged speakers to the chanting demonstrators. Many colorful banners attacked the megacorporations which play a leading role in the Gaza war.

–Report and photos by Jim McMahan