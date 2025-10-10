Cleveland coalition protests death of another Cuyahoga County Jail prisoner

The Cuyahoga County Jail Coalition issued the following statement on Oct. 1.

The Cuyahoga County Jail Coalition expresses deep concern regarding the circumstances just reported by The Marshall Project surrounding the death of Tasha Grant — a 39-year-old Black woman and mother of an 11-year-old son — who passed away following physical restraint by law enforcement personnel at MetroHealth Medical Center. We extend our sincere condolences to her family, loved ones and community during this difficult time.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has classified Ms. Grant’s death as a homicide, attributing it to respiratory compromise caused by restraint measures that led to her cardiac arrest. According to reported details, Ms. Grant — who had undergone amputation of both legs years prior — was transferred from the Cuyahoga County Jail to MetroHealth on May 2 after experiencing chest pains.

Three days later, she was subdued by medical staff and law enforcement personnel, handcuffed to a hospital bed, administered a sedative and placed face down with pressure applied to her back. She was found unresponsive 14 minutes later.

No individual should lose their life while in the custody of those sworn to serve and protect them. The circumstances surrounding this incident necessitate a thorough review of current practices, emphasizing the importance of accountability and transparency, as well as reassessing the procedures employed by law enforcement and correctional personnel in medical and custodial settings.

These events highlight ongoing concerns about systemic issues related to the treatment of individuals in custody and in health care settings within Cuyahoga County. Ms. Grant’s situation underscores the importance of prioritizing compassion and appropriate medical care over the use of potentially harmful restraint practices and deadly force. This tragic event highlights ongoing systemic issues in how our community responds to individuals in crisis, particularly Black women and other marginalized groups who are disproportionately impacted by state violence.

We call for:

– A comprehensive and transparent investigation conducted by the prosecutor’s office and the designated special prosecutor, with all findings made accessible to the public.

– Accountability for all parties involved in Ms. Grant’s care and her subsequent death.

– An immediate prohibition on prone restraint and other similarly dangerous practices in both medical and custodial environments.

– Increased investment in community-based crisis response and health care systems that emphasize dignity, safety and comprehensive care rather than punitive measures.

Ms. Grant’s death reflects broader systemic challenges within our county’s correctional and health care systems. Her life was valuable, and her passing should catalyze meaningful reform and systemic improvements.

The Cuyahoga County Jail Coalition remains committed to advocating for justice, accountability and the creation of a future in which no individual’s life is endangered while in custody or under institutional care.

For more information or press inquiries, contact Cuyahoga County Jail Coalition at [email protected]