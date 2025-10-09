‘Protect the Bronx’ coalition on Mitchel Houses partial building collapse

The Bronx Anti-War Coalition posted the following statement on Oct. 1, 2025, on bronxantiwar.org.

On Oct. 1, 2025, a New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA)–owned and -operated building partially collapsed in the Bronx.. The Mitchel Houses in Mott Haven have a long-reported history of landlord negligence; most recently, in 2018, national news outlets visited the development and cited “gaping holes, cracks in the floor, and even rodents.” Residents who have lived here for over 20 years have called conditions “unlivable,” yet inaction remains the only answer city and elected officials have to offer, aside from the overused and scripted, “We can and must do better for our residents.”

However, “better” never comes, and today’s catastrophic event highlights how far we are from receiving the “better” we deserve. This morning we heard the same old song-and-dance from our elected “black faces in high places.” We watched Eric Adams and Vanessa Gibson feign concern for their constituents. We read the statement issued by Ritchie Torres asking affected residents to reach out to his office rather than show up on the scene and do his job.

This is by design. This is not an accident. This is orchestrated by the state. The city and state are choosing not to repair and renovate NYCHA buildings so they can deteriorate and collapse; then they’re deemed “unsafe,” people are pushed out, and new high-rises are thrown up in their place. The goal is to displace poor Black and Brown people in the South Bronx. Don’t believe their fake-ass statements of concern — they’re executing the plans of their Zionist handlers.

Today could have been prevented … along with all the other fires we witnessed throughout 2024 and earlier this year. The fires in the 1970s and 1980s could have been prevented as well; however, it is evident that our government does not want us to be housed. They do not want us to enjoy the comforts of stability; instead, they would rather have us occupied with low-wage jobs and systemic chaos. For over 50 years, the Bronx has been struggling with the housing stock we inherited after “white flight.” For nearly 50 years, residents in this borough have been screaming out for accountability and to receive “better,” yet nothing has changed.

Instead, under Mayor Eric Adams’s and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson’s administrations, we have seen a record-high number of evictions and record-breaking “affordable housing” construction — which has been categorically proven to not be affordable for the poorest congressional district in the country. Back in August, it was reported that Adams established a new form of surveillance via broadband “free” internet in NYCHA developments to further spy on Black and Brown tenants. It’s a shame that our elected officials use our taxpayer money to fund surveillance but not maintenance for homes and communities — shameful, but not surprising from the former cop.

Ritchie Torres sat on the New York City Council’s Committee on Public Housing for six years — and in that time no legislation was put forth to preserve and fund NYCHA. The young, former project dweller initiated nothing during his time on the council. This should come as no surprise, given that his entire career has been bankrolled by Zionist, luxury real estate developers. Now, as a congressperson, he has prioritized funding a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza over the emergency needs of his constituents — the very same constituents who voted for him, pay his salary and are vehemently against the genocide taking place.

We, the people of the Bronx, do deserve better. We deserve respect, stability and dignity. We call on the people of the Bronx to exercise their power by organizing with neighbors and community members to hold landlords, real estate developers and local politicians accountable.

Together, we can create the “better” for us all. Gentrifiers need not apply.

PROTECT THE BRONX: ORGANIZE. RESIST. STAY.

In solidarity,

Protect The Bronx Coalition:

Take Back The Bronx

Bx Anti-War

Bronx Jail Support

The Boycott Bronx Native Team