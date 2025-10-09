Letter to supporters from Mumia

After months of fighting Pennsylvanian Department of Corrections officials to get necessary treatment to reverse deteriorating eye problems and prevent blindness, in September Mumia Abu-Jamal began to receive the care, but only after massive call-in campaigns, a global press conference and demonstrations by supporters outside the walls of SCI Mahanoy. On Sept. 27, he wrote the following message to all his supporters:

My dear beloved friends and supporters: my message to you all is really quite simple — thank you!

Your brave and noble work on the protest line outside has already born good fruit in getting me treatment after eight months of darkness.

I salute you all and thank you all again!

Remember the battle ain’t over. Please keep on keepin’ on, OK? Because the struggle ain’t over y’all.

With love, not phear,

Mumia Abu-Jamal