Popular Front leader: Palestinians ‘still waging a guerrilla war’

The following statement made by Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Deputy Secretary-General, Jamil Mezher, was posted Oct. 7, 2025, on Resistance News Network:

We are facing a brutal war unprecedented in modern history, both in its scale and in the nature of its targeting of an entire people, not just a specific faction, and its attempt to erase their physical and moral existence.

The war was not “traditional between two armies,” but rather a confrontation between the colonial system and our people, who are defenseless except for their will.

The occupation failed to achieve the goals of the war it announced, especially displacement and uprooting. Despite the horror of the destruction and the breadth of the tragedy, the Palestinian people were not defeated, nor was the resistance broken. With very limited capabilities, it is still waging a guerrilla war within the alleys of Gaza.

The war has turned into a point of internal political contradiction for the entity, especially given the war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempt to prolong the fighting to maintain the cohesion of his government.

The spirit of resistance ignited by Gaza is no longer extinguishable, and every attempt to impose surrender only plants the seeds of deeper and broader resistance.