Denver Rise Up for Gaza

Celebrating the opening of the 16th Street Mall in Denver, Colorado, were 700 people who marched for over two miles through the Capitol and downtown area answering the call to “Rise Up For Gaza” against the oppressive, genocidal, Zionist government of Israel. They marched in solidarity with Gaza’s heroic struggle and vowed to continue their commitment to the fight for a free Palestine.

A family event, “Kiteflying For Palestine,” inspired by Rafaat Alareer’s poem “If I Must Die … ” was held by the Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center and Longmont for Palestine.

A 14-mile march is planned in a week from Ft. Collins to Loveland, Colorado, organized by North Colorado for Palestine (NOCO4Palestine). Fourteen miles is the distance which the Palestinians in Gaza City are being forced by Israel to evacuate south to Al-Mawasi.

– Report and photo by Viviana Weinstein