Cleveland: ‘Rise up for Gaza!’

Hundreds of Palestinians and supporters rallied and marched on the West Side of Cleveland on Oct. 4. The unifying theme was: “Two years of genocide, rise up for Gaza.” Some of the participating organizations were Cleveland Palestine Advocacy Community, Palestinian Youth Movement, Food not Bombs, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Party for Socialism and Liberation and U.S Palestinian Community Network.

Among the numerous handmade signs was one, shown above, with a quote from Black Liberation fighter Assata Shakur, who died in Cuba on Sept. 25.

– Report and photo by Martha Grevatt