Houston — Palestinian Youth Movement protest

Houston — Hundreds of Houston activists, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), rallied at Houston City Hall on Oct. 4 to demand the genocide on Gaza end immediately. They also called for the release of the Global Sumud Flotilla activists who are being tortured while imprisoned in Israel’s infamous Ketziot prison in the Negev desert.

They marched through downtown Houston and stopped at the Hilton Americas Hotel where workers with UNITE HERE Local 23 have been on strike for over a month demanding a fair contract. Organizers from PYM Houston made clear the connections between the struggles of Palestinians and hotel workers who joined the march in solidarity with Palestine!