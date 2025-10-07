Philadelphia / March for the Global Sumud Flotilla

Over 500 people rallied and took to the streets in Philadelphia on Oct. 2 in response to the Israel Occupation Forces’ seizure of over 40 ships in international waters. The boats, collectively the Global Sumud Flotilla, were attempting to deliver needed humanitarian supplies to Gaza residents. A few boats reportedly were able to break the blockade and reach Gaza waters. There was widespread positive response from passersby along the route. One bus driver raised a fist in support.

From City Hall, demonstrators marched to WHYY, where speakers criticized the corporate media for their pro-Zionist reporting.