Seattle / Rally for the Global Sumud Flotilla

Hundreds of solidarity activists rallied on Oct. 2 in Seattle to support the over 40 boats in the Global Sumud Flotilla’s heroic effort to break the U.S./Israeli siege of Gaza. The rally was preceded by a pro-flotilla caravan, organized by Seattle Against War, which gathered considerable support as it travelled through downtown Seattle. The rally also boosted the planned worldwide October 7 second anniversary of the Palestinian struggle for liberation.

A speaker from Nidal-Seattle called for a global intifada to tear down the concentration camp walls which surround Gaza. A current Microsoft employee with No Azure for Apartheid spoke of the unprecedented victory the group won against Microsoft. After a year of mass militant organizing, the No Azure group forced Microsoft to terminate access to a powerful surveillance system used by Israel’s Unit 8200, whose spying has led to violent attacks on hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. However, other Microsoft contracts with the Israeli military remain intact.

– Report and photo by Jim McMahan