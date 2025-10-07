More practice pickets at Starbucks

Starbucks workers at their unionized Roswell, Georgia, store held a strong picket line to show their determination to reach a contract settlement that meets their demands. Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) won the union election, supervised by the National Labor Relations Board, on Dec. 3, 2024, by a vote of 14 to 0. This practice picket line was joined by supporters from the Teamsters, United Auto Workers and other unions.

Successful union campaigns are continuing across the country as Starbucks workers face deteriorating work conditions and insufficient wages. However, under the leadership of current CEO Brian Niccol, national negotiations have been stalled.

The Atlanta action was one of dozens of “practice pickets” taking place in October and November; a number have already happened in Seattle; New York City; Columbus, Ohio; Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and several other cities across the country. These actions are designed to send a strong message to Niccol: Starbucks workers are ready and willing to strike if they don’t get a decent contract this year.

Wherever SBWU sets up pickets it receives widespread support, from customers giving them a thumbs up to motorists honking to members of other unions picketing alongside them.

Dianne Mathiowetz contributed this article.