Responding to flotilla attack, Petro expels Israeli diplomats

In response to Israel’s illegal and brutal Oct. 1 attack on over 400 participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla sailing on more than 40 boats, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro ordered the expulsion of the entire Israeli diplomatic delegation from Colombia. The flotilla, carrying food, medicine and other aid to Gaza, was attacked in international waters. Two Colombian women, Manuela Bedoya and Luna Barreto, were part of the crew of one flotilla boat.

TRT World reported that Petro posted on X that if the reports were true, Israel’s actions would constitute “a new international crime by [Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu,” noting Colombia’s “Free Trade Agreement with Israel is immediately denounced.” (Oct. 1)

Petro, who had severed diplomatic relations with Israel in May 2024, said the attack “constitutes a new international crime by Netanyahu.” On Sept. 23, Petro made Gaza the focus of his address to the United Nations General Assembly, declaring that “diplomacy has ended its role” and calling for the establishment of an international armed force to liberate Palestine. He also accused President Donald Trump of complicity in the genocide in Gaza and for exporting violence into Latin America and the Caribbean.

Before leaving New York City, Petro joined a huge protest on Sept. 25 of tens of thousands of demonstrators outside the U.N. who were denouncing the U.S./Israeli genocide in Palestine. The rally occurred as Netanyahu addressed the General Assembly to a visibly empty room.

Petro repeated his call for a global armed force — “an army for the salvation of the world” with the priority to liberate Palestinians — stating the force must be “bigger than that of the United States.” He also addressed U.S. troops, urging soldiers to “disobey the orders of Trump” and to “obey the orders of humanity.”

When the U.S. State Department announced it would revoke Petro’s visa following the rally speech, he replied, “I don’t care.” Noting that revoking one’s visa for denouncing genocide showed a lack of respect of international law, a later post by Petro suggested moving the U.N. headquarters out of the U.S. due to U.S. actions violating international laws.