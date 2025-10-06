Boston rises up for Palestine

Boston

When over 1,000 people showed up at Boston City Hall Plaza on Oct. 5 — answering the call of the Boston Coalition for Palestine to rally at the new offices of the Israeli Consulate of New England — they found the entire public mall blocked off by snow plows, metal barricades and platoons of various local and federal armed cops. So protesters occupied the adjacent park in front of Boston’s stock exchange building and took over the whole downtown intersection in solidarity with the Palestinian people’s two years of world-historic resistance to the U.S.-sponsored Israeli genocide.

Speakers demanded that the Zionist war criminals in the consulate be evicted from the city and that the Boston city administration boycott, divest and sanction all business with the settler government of Israel and corporations profiting from billions of U.S. tax dollars spent on slaughtering Palestinians daily.

Thousands of workers and international tourists downtown cheered, honked and yelled “Free Palestine!” from restaurants, museums, passing cars, cabs and double-decker buses as marchers waving Palestinian flags targeted the Seaport District offices of Capital One Café, Starbucks, Boston Consulting Group and Citibank. These corporations among others have been funding and supplying the Israel Occupation Forces with their weapons of mass slaughter.

To join the ongoing local struggles to evict the Zionist consulate and boycott corporate profiteers of genocide, go to IG: @pymboston, @bdsboston and @bostoncoalitionforpalestine.