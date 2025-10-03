Denver doctor’s vigil for victims of Israeli genocide

Doctors Against Genocide and the Colorado Palestine Coalition, including Jewish Voice for Peace, held a vigil Sept. 28 for the children of Gaza at Denver’s Convention Center, which was hosting a meeting of the Academy of Pediatrics.

Doctors who had worked in Gaza related stories of their child patients who had suffered either starvation from the Israeli blockade or massive injuries from the Israeli bombing. Due to the Israeli blockade of food and medical supplies, the doctors were unable to save their little patients. They read off the names of countless murdered children of Gaza.

Candles and small children’s clothes were laid out on the sidewalk. Numerous doctors, medical students and others from the conference joined the vigil.

