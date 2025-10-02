Global Sumud Flotilla updates following illegal interception and abduction of volunteers  

The Global Sumud Flotilla issued the following press release on Oct. 2. 2025, on the illegal interception and abduction of volunteers. The media contact is Hasina Kathrada: +44 1414 620 950 Email: [email protected]; Instagram/Telegram: @globalsumudflotilla

Mediterranean Sea – After Israeli occupation naval forces illegally intercepted vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla — a peaceful, non-violent convoy carrying food, baby formula, medicine, and volunteers from 47 countries to Gaza — hundreds of participants have been abducted and reportedly taken aboard a large naval vessel, the MSC Johannesburg. This was after they were assaulted with water cannons, doused with skunk water and had their communications systematically jammed in yet more acts of aggression against unarmed civilians.

Additionally, several boats were reportedly stopped by a chain-like barrier in international waters where Israel has no jurisdiction, just as they have no jurisdiction over Gaza’s waters and shoreline, compounding Israel’s continued war crimes and illegal blockade.

Adalah lawyers, who represent the flotilla participants before Israeli authorities, have been given minimal updates and have not been informed on whether the estimated 443 flotilla volunteers, who were forcibly taken from their vessels, will arrive at Ashdod [Israeli port city], where they are expected to be processed under illegal detention.

This is an unlawful abduction, in direct violation of international law and basic human rights. Intercepting humanitarian vessels in international waters is a war crime; denying legal counsel and concealing the fate of those seized compounds is a crime. We demand that governments, world leaders and international institutions immediately intervene to secure information on the missing participants, guarantee their safety and demand their immediate release.

Our commitment remains clear: to break Israel’s illegal siege and end the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people. Every act of repression against our flotilla, every escalation of violence in Gaza and every attempt to suppress solidarity actions only strengthen our resolve.

Mikeno, sailing under the French flag, may have entered Palestinian territorial waters according to AIS data, but remains out of contact. Marinette, sailing under the Polish flag, is still connected via Starlink and in communication, carrying a total of six passengers on board.

The following vessels have been confirmed to be illegally intercepted:

Free Willy – Polish Flag

Captain Nikos – Polish Flag

Florida – Polish Flag

All In – French Flag

Karma Oxygono – Polish Flag

Mohammad Bhar – Dutch Flag

Jeannot – Spanish Flag

Seulle – Polish Flag

Hio – Polish Flag

Morgana – Italian Flag

Otaria – Italian Flag

Grande Blu – Polish Flag

Deir Yassine – Algerian Flag

Huga – Polish Flag

Aurora – Italian Flag

Yulara – Spanish Flag

Spectre – Spanish Flag

Adara – Spanish Flag

Alma – UK Flag

Sirius – UK Flag

The following vessels lost contact several hours ago and are assumed to have been illegally intercepted:

MiaMia – Italian Flag

Vangleis – Polish Flag

Pavlos – Polish Flag

Wahoo – Polish Flag

Inana – UK Flag

Maria – Italian Flag

Alakatalla – Italian Flag

Meteque – Italian Flag Mango – Polish Flag

Adagio – Spanish Flag

Ahed Tamimi – Polish Flag

Australe – Polish Flag

Amsterdam – Netherlands Flag

Ohwayla – UK Flag

Selvaggia – Italian Flag

Catalina – German Flag

Estrella – Spanish Flag

Fair Lady – Italian Flag

