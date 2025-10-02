Starbucks workers intensify struggle amid store closures

In February 2024, Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) and Starbucks executives agreed on a framework to negotiate a contract that would cover all unionized stores, which as of this writing number about 640. While this was a victory for the union, a first contract has yet to be agreed to.

The main sticking points are “1. Better hours to improve staffing. 2. Higher take-home pay, so we can pay our bills. 3. Resolving hundreds of unfair labor practice charges for union busting.” (sbworkersunited.org)

The union has upped the struggle for contract justice, calling “practice pickets” at 35 stores beginning on Sept. 27. Practice pickets are often called in advance of a strike — a tactic SBWU may pursue if the company does not agree to an acceptable contract soon.

At the same time, Starbucks has just announced the closing of hundreds of stores across the U.S., which will lead to about 900 layoffs. The company says the stores are being closed because they are underperforming, but as SBWU points out, they are disproportionately unionized. Starbucks is closing 1% of its U.S. stores but 10% of the union stores. One of the first stores to organize, the flagship Roastery in Seattle, is set to be closed.

A Starbucks worker explained, “If the company really cared about its workers, one, they could finalize our contract, two, they could have not closed any of the stores and looked to cut from the CEO’s pay package.” (More Perfect Union, YouTube, Sept. 27)