The Global Sumud (Steadfast) Flotilla heads to Gaza

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which is bringing food and humanitarian aid to Gaza, with its participants hoping to establish a humanitarian corridor for the continuation of that aid — and to break Israel’s naval blockade — is still on its way to Gaza. This is despite Israel’s assaults with drone attacks, sound bombs, explosive flares and chemical sprays and the loss of the “Family” lead boat.

There were no casualties and the activists on the “Family” were transferred to other boats in the flotilla.

The Global Sumud Flotilla’s statement on this development says, in part: “The Family Boat has suffered a catastrophic engine failure and can no longer continue. This vessel has already withstood drone attacks with incendiary devices and continuous bureaucratic warfare. … Our mission is unwavering.

“We are immediately adapting, reallocating our fleet coordination and ensuring we continue our urgent mission. The full invasion of Gaza City continues at a relentless speed and our need to act has never been greater.”

In response to the drone attacks: “Spain deployed the BAM Furor 94-meter Maritime Action Vessel … to accompany the flotilla to international waters.” However, as stated by Spain’s prime minister, the ship “would provide rescue and security support, if needed … but would not engage in a confrontation with Israeli naval forces.” (Telesur, Sept. 27) Israel could still strike this military ship.

The Telesur report continued, “By deploying military assets to safeguard a civilian initiative, Spain is effectively challenging the legitimacy of Israel’s naval restrictions in international waters.”

The same article says, “Italy followed suit by sending two frigates: the Alpino, specialized in anti-submarine warfare, and the Virgilio Fasan, equipped with state-of-the-art anti-drone defense systems.” However, “Rome stated the deployment was aimed solely at protecting its citizens aboard the flotilla, distancing itself from the mission’s political objectives.”

A sea change in Western Europe

Telesur comments on these developments and explains: “[T]he involvement of two NATO members (Spain and Italy) in supporting a civilian convoy toward a conflict zone underscores a growing divide within Europe. While countries like Germany and France maintain close ties with Israel, others — such as Spain, Ireland and Belgium — are adopting stronger pro-Palestinian positions, reflecting shifting public opinion and youth-led activism.”

Why this change? There has been massive international support for the flotilla and protests against the U.S.-supported Israeli genocide in Gaza. As Workers World newspaper wrote on Sept. 26: “In the West European imperialist countries, themselves consistent supporters of Israel even after nearly two years of genocidal slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza, the popular mass support for Palestine has reached new levels.”

Massive pressure from protesters in the streets and in some cases, as in Italy, from workers and large labor unions, threatening to shut the country down, resulted in that country sending ships to accompany and “protect” the flotilla, at least until its boats reach Gaza’s territorial waters. Popular pressure also caused Spain to send maritime support. So, too, the government of Greece pledged the boats would have “safe sailing” in their waters. And Turkish reconnaissance aircraft are closely monitoring the flotilla.

Solidarity statement from 16 countries

In addition to Türkiye and Spain, 14 other countries signed a joint statement warning against “unlawful or violent” acts against the flotilla. Signatories include Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, the Maldives, Mexico, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Slovenia and South Africa. (Middle East Eye, Sept.16)

What will happen with the flotilla remains to be seen. The Zionist regime has stated that no independent aid will be allowed into Gaza and has vilely denounced flotilla organizers and participants. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar threatened that the Zionist state will treat the flotilla members as “terrorists” (i.e., brutally), when they are truly courageous, principled supporters of the Palestinian people.

The Global Sumud Flotilla stated its determination on social media: “We move forward, carrying all the aid we can, all the people we can and the hearts and minds of the social majorities of the world. We will never give up.” (Middle East Eye, Sept. 28)

Stop the Genocide! Solidarity with Gaza!

Support the Global Sumud Flotilla!

Kathy Durkin contributed to this article.