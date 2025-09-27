Hamas exposes Netanyahu’s lies during speech before nearly empty U.N. General Assembly

Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas issued the following statement on Sept. 26, 2025, published by Resistance News Network.

Regarding the speech of war criminal [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, wanted by the International Criminal Court, before the United Nations General Assembly, which was boycotted by the majority of the world’s countries, leaving him isolated, addressing only himself and a few of his supporters, we in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) affirm the following:

It is ironic that a war criminal, wanted by the International Criminal Court, is allowed to lecture the United Nations about justice, humanity and rights, while he is the one who violates and breaches them daily in the Gaza Strip.

His repeated lies and blatant denial of the crimes of genocide, forced displacement and systematic starvation committed by him and his fascist army against our people in Gaza will not change the established facts documented by U.N. and international reports.

Netanyahu’s repetition of his dark propaganda and lies about the events of October 7 is merely a retreat after this misleading propaganda collapsed before global public opinion, while the term ‘antisemitism’ has become a worn-out excuse on which he hangs his rejection of international positions condemning the genocide and starvation he has been committing for 23 months.

His attempts to feign sorrow for his captives and his ridiculous display of claiming to address them via loudspeakers embody a sick colonial mentality; he alone is responsible for obstructing an agreement that would ensure their release, through his stubbornness and insistence on continuing the aggression, his reversal of the agreement signed last January and his failed attempt to assassinate the negotiation delegation in Qatar, the international mediator. If he were truly concerned about his captives, he would stop his brutal bombing, genocide massacres and the destruction of Gaza City, but he lies and continues to expose them to death.

His false justifications for continuing his aggression on Gaza City and his claim of the presence of resistance fighters in targeted buildings are nothing but a false cover to conceal documented war crimes and crimes against humanity committed daily against children and unarmed civilians.

Furthermore, his claim that the Hamas movement seeks to kill Jews around the world comes within the framework of his systematic campaign to demonize the Palestinian people and their legitimate national resistance; the movement and the Palestinian resistance have repeatedly affirmed that their battle is confined against the occupation entrenched on our land and its holy sites, until our Palestinian people are empowered with their right to self-determination.

What Netanyahu announced regarding his pursuit to control the Gaza Strip and install a “client government” in it is a pure illusion that will not be realized and will not be permitted by our Palestinian people, who have always proven their steadfastness and rejection of all forms of guardianship and dependency.

The boycott of his speech by the majority of state delegations reflects the depth of international isolation that now surrounds Netanyahu and his rogue entity and the expanding global solidarity with the right of our Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state, which represents the fruit of their sacrifices and their just struggle against the occupation.

The establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with Al-Quds as its capital, is an inherent and inalienable right; it will not be undermined by the crimes of the occupier nor its fascist policies. Our people are steadfast on their land and will remain on the path of liberation and return until the establishment of their independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.

Friday: 04 Rabi’ al-Akhir 1447 AH

Corresponding to: September 26, 2025