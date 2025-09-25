Portland labor protests genocide in Gaza

Portland, Oregon

Hundreds of protesters, union members and activists marched to the home of the U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) on Sept. 21 to demand that he oppose genocide in Gaza. They called on him to join Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), who has co-sponsored legislation to stop Trump’s recent plan to send $6 billion more in weapons to Israel.

Protesters were asked to dress in black, in mourning for the over 65,000 Palestinians who have been killed in Gaza and at least 1,000 killed in the occupied West Bank. Neighbors, living along the route of the “funeral procession,” cheered as the demonstrators chanted and marched past. Some came out of their houses to join the march and rally in front of Wyden’s house.

Organizers included Unions such as Portland State University Faculty Association, Service Employees Union Local 089, the Communication Workers of America Local 7091, the New Seasons Labor Union, the Federal Unionists Network (FUN) and AFSCME Local 88, as well as Jobs with Justice and Democratic Socialists of America.