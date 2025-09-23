Defend Venezuela solidarity meeting

At Venezuela’s most urgent moment — as U.S. destroyers, aircraft carriers and jet bombers hover over Venezuela’s Caribbean and Pacific coasts and small fishing and coastal travel boats are obliterated — solidarity and a public defense of Venezuela are an urgent necessity.

In Venezuela, the whole country is mobilized and on a war footing. The armed Bolivarian Militia of Venezuela has grown to over 5 million and is organizing and training block by block to defend their sovereignty.

An evening of Solidarity with Venezuela is planned for Thursday., Sept. 25, during the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week of meetings in New York City. The historic Riverside Church in Manhattan on the Upper West Side is the site of the gathering titled: “No to War Against Humanity. It is a Salute for World Solidarity with Venezuela.” The meeting will show strong support for sanctioned and threatened Cuba and Nicaragua and to Palestine which is under a genocidal attack.

Speakers will include: Yvan Gil, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister and Blanca Eekhout, President of the Simon Bolivar Institute for Peace and Solidarity Among Peoples, along with guests from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Palestine! The in-person event will later be available on YouTube and several streams and podcasts.

United Solidarity with Venezuela includes the following groups and many others:

All-African People’s Revolutionary Party (GC), Americas Without Sanctions, Antiwar Action Network, Bolivarian Circle, Bronx Anti-War Coalition, Code Pink, Cuba Si, December 12 Movement, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, International Action Center, Jazz Against Genocide, Nicaragua Solidarity Network, SanctionsKill Campaign, United National Antiwar Coalition, U.S. Palestinian Community Network, U.S. Peace Council, Venceremos Brigade,Venezuela Solidarity and Workers World Party.

It is essential to register for this in-person event and to make a donation of any size at tinyURL.com/vznyc.