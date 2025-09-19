‘ICE out of Giddings, Texas!’

While driving through the small town of Giddings, Texas this writer came across an unexpected protest. Young people in Giddings were furious after two of their friends, while eating hamburgers, were approached by ICE agents who demanded to see documents. Since these young people had lived in Giddings, a small town of 5,000 people their whole lives, they were stunned by this incident!

So, about a dozen youth of color decided to protest this harassment on Aug. 19. They made anti-ICE signs and stood on a busy street, which is Highway 290, a main highway between Houston and Austin. This action generated a lot of visible support from drivers who saw their signs. Their spokesperson told Workers World that they had never organized a protest or made signs, but President Trump and ICE had just gone too far.

– Report and photo by Gloria Rubac