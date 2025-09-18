Epstein survivors: ‘This is not a hoax’

Survivors of sexual crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein held a news conference on Sept. 3 outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C. They were demanding Congress pass a bill to force the Trump administration to release all of its investigative material on Epstein and that every person who received sexual favors through the predatory financier be identified and held accountable.

Congress has not voted on the bill. On Sept. 10, the Senate voted to table an amendment that would force all the material on Epstein to be made public.

Protesters condemned Trump’s statement that “This is a Democrat hoax that never ends.” Abuse survivor Marina Lacerda was one of several who adamantly said, “This is not a hoax!” (abcnews.go.com, Sept. 3)

More damning evidence exposing the role of Epstein’s allies in business and political circles emerges every day. Nine attorneys representing 50 victims of Epstein’s abuse stated that they have yet to be contacted by the Department of Justice or members of Congress to interview their clients.

The Sept. 8 New York Times reported: “At Epstein’s behest, JPMorgan set up accounts — into which he routinely transferred huge sums — for young women who turned out to be victims of his sex-trafficking operations.”

Wealthy predators can count on both the capitalist state and finance capital to look out for them, even when they abuse women and girls in the most vile fashion.