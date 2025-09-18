Italy: General strike against genocide – ‘We don’t work for war’

The World Federation of Trade Unions issued the following statement on Sept. 12, 2025

In Gaza and throughout Palestine, Israel is committing horrific crimes, including the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, more than [20,000] children [the lowest estimate], hundreds of doctors and health care workers buried under the rubble of bombed hospitals and more than 200 journalists.

Countless [United Nations] resolutions have been violated, and thousands of women and elderly people have been killed while queuing for a bowl of rice.

Nevertheless, many European Union governments, including [Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni’s, continue to maintain institutional, commercial and military relations with the Israeli state. Italy continues to be at the forefront of arms sales to the Israeli army.

A major humanitarian initiative organised entirely from the ground up is seeking to deliver aid to the people of Gaza. However, the Israeli government has announced that it will treat the crews of the Global Sumud Flotilla as terrorists.

Workers at the Genoa port have launched an appeal spreading around the world: If the flotilla is attacked, they will block everything.

The USB [Unione Sindicale di Base – Basic Trade Union] has called for a general strike on Sept. 22.

However, the strike is not only in opposition to the genocide of the Palestinian people but also to defend a humanitarian operation and break the siege of Gaza. It is also against war and the huge increase in military spending.

The Meloni government is doing nothing to stop Israel yet is dramatically increasing spending on building and purchasing new weapons. There is no money for increasing wages, combating precariousness, creating an efficient health care system, increasing minimum pensions or reducing the number of years of work required to reach retirement. However, tens of billions [of euros] are being allocated to arms factories.

If they attack the flotilla, we will block everything!