Hamas demands unity to end Israeli lawlessness

The following statement was published by Resistance News Network on Sept. 14, 2025.

Hamas sends urgent memorandum to Arab and Muslim foreign ministers and international organizations regarding the assassination attempt on its negotiating delegation and the violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, undermining efforts to halt the genocide.

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has addressed an urgent memorandum to the foreign ministers of Arab and Muslim countries, influential states worldwide, as well as to the Secretaries-General of the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the African Union Commission, and the United Nations. The memorandum detailed the treacherous Zionist attempt to assassinate the negotiating delegation in the Qatari capital, Doha, holding the occupation government, led by war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, fully responsible for this crime and for obstructing efforts to achieve a ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

The memorandum, issued by Brother Mujahid Mohammed Darwish, head of the Leadership Council, revealed that the assassination attempt came just one day after a leadership delegation from the movement, including members of the negotiating team, met with the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during which the delegation received a new proposal for a ceasefire. The negotiating delegation was convened to discuss and respond to this proposal when it came under attack.

It explained that on the evening of Sept. 9, 2025, occupation aircraft targeted the home of the head of the negotiating delegation, Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya, with several missiles, leading to the martyrdom of his son Hammam, his office director Jihad Lubad, and three aides, in addition to a member of the Qatari security detail, while injuring several members of his family.

All members of the negotiating delegation survived. The movement considered this treacherous assault a grave violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, the mediator in the negotiations.

The memorandum affirmed that Hamas has shown the utmost flexibility to halt the genocide against our people, yet the occupation government has consistently sabotaged every agreement through assassinations, added conditions, and massacres, using negotiations merely as a cover for more time and more crimes. It recalled that the enemy reneged on the Jan. 17, 2025 agreement, resuming aggression with massacres, displacement, and starvation, despite the movement’s full compliance with its terms.

It also pointed out that [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s fascist government is pursuing its project of extermination and displacement of our people from Gaza to the very end, and had previously dared to assassinate the movement’s leader, martyr Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, even though Hamas had at that time accepted a mediation initiative.

The movement stressed that it is a democratically elected national liberation movement striving to secure the Palestinian people’s rights to freedom and independence, and that its leaders cannot be deemed military targets to justify the occupation’s crimes. It warned that the extremist right-wing “israeli” government, driven by messianic visions, is opening a dangerous door to extremism and terrorism in the region and the world.

At the conclusion of its memorandum, Hamas called on the international community and Arab and Muslim states to:

Press to halt the aggression and genocide in Gaza, the West Bank, and Al-Quds [Jerusalem].

End the “israeli” lawlessness that tramples international law.

Compel the occupation to respect international law and respond to the legitimate rights of our people.

Boycott and politically and economically isolate “israel.”

Prosecute occupation leaders in international courts for genocide and violations of state sovereignty.

The memorandum reaffirmed that the struggle of the Palestinian people and their resistance seeks to liberate the land, establish an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital, and guarantee the right of return for refugees.