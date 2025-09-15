St. Louis Machinists reject Boeing’s third contact deal

After almost six weeks on strike against Boeing, the 3,200 members of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 837 in St. Louis-area plants rejected the company’s latest contract offer, deepening the struggle. IAM officials said, “This democratic vote underscores the determination of approximately 3,200 IAM union members to continue their stand together until their voices are heard.” (cnbc.com, Sept. 12)

Striking workers said there wasn’t that much difference between the latest company offer and the two offers they rejected on the eve of the strike, which began on Aug. 4.

The hostile attitude of Boeing to the strikers stems in part from the company’s tight relationship with the Pentagon’s war economy – the St. Louis area plants produce bomber planes. Even before the workers’ contract rejection, company officials said Boeing was going to hire strike replacements to cross the picket lines. But the highly skilled workers have asked, “Who’s going to train them?”

Boeing brags it is offering the Machinists 40% to 50% wage increases, but workers near the top of the pay scale get only a 16% pay raise over five years in the latest offer. The contract contains a very slow progression to top pay; the industry standard is five to seven years, but at Boeing’s St. Louis plants it would be 15 years. The Machinists are rejecting this attempt to divide the high-seniority workers from the younger and newer workers.

Other reasons for the workers’ contract rejection: no improvements to the company’s 401(k) retirement plan; a five-year contract instead of a four-year contract; and a $4,000 bonus instead of $5,000 which was originally proposed.

More and more, Boeing has been part of the Pentagon’s program of permanent warfare against oppressed workers in Gaza and across the globe. This hostility is being used against protesting workers at home.

The St. Louis Machinists struck Boeing for 99 days in 1996. They will need lots of solidarity to win against Boeing this time, too.