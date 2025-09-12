Hamas in response to assassinations in Qatar

The Islamic Resistance Movement–Hamas issued the following statement in response to Israel’s bombing of negotiators in Qatar on Sept. 9, 2025.

The treacherous attempt by the zionist occupation to assassinate the negotiating delegation of the Hamas movement in the Qatari capital Doha today is a heinous crime, a blatant aggression and a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws.

This crime represented an aggression against the sovereignty of the sisterly State of Qatar, which, along with its sister Egypt, plays an important and responsible role in sponsoring mediation and efforts aimed at stopping the aggression and reaching an agreement for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange. This again reveals the criminal nature of the occupation and its desire to undermine any chances of reaching an agreement.

We confirm the enemy’s failure to assassinate the brothers in the negotiating delegation, while a number of martyred brothers ascended to the heights of glory, and they are:

– Martyr Jihad Labad (Abu Bilal) – Director of the Office of Dr. Khalil al-Hayya

– Martyr Hammam al-Hayya (Abu Yahya) – son of Dr. Khalil al-Hayya

– Martyr Abdullah Abdul Wahid (Abu Khalil) – companion

– Martyr Moumen Hassouna (Abu Omar) – companion

– Martyr Ahmed al-Mamlouk (Abu Malik) – companion

We also mourn the martyr, Warrant Officer Badr Saad Muhammad Al-Humaidi, from the Qatari Internal Security (Lekhwiya).

We ask Allah to cover them with His vast mercy and to admit them to His spacious gardens.

The targeting of the negotiating delegation, at a moment when it is discussing the latest proposal of U.S. President Donald Trump, confirms beyond any doubt that [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his government do not want to reach any agreement and that they are deliberately seeking to thwart all opportunities and foil international endeavors, heedless of the lives of their prisoners held by the resistance, the sovereignty of nations or the security and stability of the region.

We hold the U.S. administration jointly responsible with the occupation for this crime, due to its continuous support for the aggression and the occupation’s crimes against our people.

This crime has proven that the zionist occupation is an imminent danger to the region and the world and that Netanyahu is trying to erase our national cause and the rights of our people and to push them towards forced displacement, continuing his criminal plans of genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation and displacement.

We in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) call on the countries of the world, the United Nations and all living forces and free consciences to condemn this criminal aggression against the sisterly State of Qatar and to take urgent action to pressure the occupation to stop the war of genocide and ethnic cleansing, to do justice to our Palestinian people and to support their legitimate right to freedom and self-determination.

The cowardly assassination attempt will not change our clear positions and demands, which are: the immediate cessation of the aggression against our people, the complete withdrawal of the occupation army from the Gaza Strip, a genuine prisoner exchange and relief and reconstruction for our people.

We affirm that these terrorist crimes will not undermine the resolve of our movement and our leadership, nor will they deter us from adhering to the national rights of our people and from continuing on the path of resistance until the occupation is removed from our land and our independent Palestinian state is established with Al-Quds [Jerusalem] as its capital.

Islamic Resistance Movement– Hamas

September 09, 2025