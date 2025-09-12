Close Guantanamo! End the blockade of Cuba! Hands off Venezuela!

Portland, Oregon

“Close Guantanamo Bay!” — an educational action on the history of the oppressive Guantanamo Bay prison — was held in Portland, Oregon, on Aug. 28. The program was initiated by Resist U.S. War and Veterans for Peace (VFP). Speaking at the event were representatives of the two initiating groups and Portland End the U.S. Blockade of Cuba Coalition, the International Action Center, the War Resisters League and Workers World Party.

The protest received numerous honks of support during rush hour traffic in front of Portland’s federal building.

Dan Shea of VFP told the crowd: “Cuba for me represents an example of standing up and resisting the U.S. imperialists. It inspired people all over the world to stand up.” He invited people to join a protest which happened on Sept. 3. He said to “follow the education with action to demand a permanent closure of Guantanamo Bay Prison and all U.S. military bases!” Shea has been holding a “Close Guantanamo” protest in Portland every month for two years.

Sara Flounders from the International Action Center said: “We really need to be one force in evicting the U.S. Navy and building solidarity, real solidarity, among the poor and working people. Guantanamo has played a role in every U.S. war and non-stop invasions and occupations in Latin America and the Caribbean. But it has a new role today with migrants. It has this huge detention camp.”

John Waller of Portland End the Blockade of Cuba Coalition said, “The ultimate goal is to get the base completely closed and return the land to Cuba!”

This writer, representing Workers World Party at the action, said that anyone fighting U.S. imperialism should actively oppose all 800-plus U.S. military bases worldwide, more than the bases of all other countries combined.