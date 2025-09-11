Resistance factions respond to Israel’s strike on Qatar

In the following segments of their statements published by Resistance News Network, the regional Resistance factions respond to the “Israeli” strike on Qatar targeting Hamas’ negotiating delegation:

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) labels the attack a “double crime,” highlighting its dual nature: the assassination of Palestinian political leaders and the violation of Qatar’s sovereignty. The PFLP’s statement is particularly strong in its formal and legalistic tone, describing the act as an “organized terrorist act” conducted “with direct American sponsorship.” It frames the attack as evidence of the “hysteria” of a “rogue entity” that is failing to achieve its goals.

Al-Nujaba Movement in Iraq in its statement emphasizes the futility of negotiation and diplomacy with “Israel.” They assert that “the only language that this usurping entity should be confronted with is the logic of force and rejection.” This sentiment suggests that the attack, which occurred during discussions about a U.S. proposal, proves that Israel is not a reliable partner for peace. The group also directly addresses Arab states that have normalized relations with the zionist state, warning them that they are not safe and will face a similar fate. This direct challenge to “normalizing Arabs” and the call for them to “return to your lineage if you are Arabs” is a unique and aggressive element of their message.

The Resistance Committees in Palestine echo the sentiment that the attack demonstrates “Israel’s” thirst for bloodshed and its intention to “ignite the entire region.” Their statement is notable for its historical context, connecting the Doha attack to a long list of previous “Israeli” strikes across the Arab world, from Tunisia and Syria to Yemen.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s statement is concise and direct, condemning the act as a “criminal act par excellence.” It focuses on the hypocrisy of the attack occurring while Doha was hosting negotiations, stating that the action “violates all human standards and the lowest international laws and norms.” They hold the Trump administration directly responsible, noting that the aggression came right after the so-called “Trump proposal.”

The Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) views the attack as a direct consequence of “American deception and a green light from the White House.” Like others, the SSNP sees this as an act of “aggressive partnership” against all resistance forces. Their statement places significant blame on official Arab regimes, accusing them of “cowardly statements.” The SSNP’s unique contribution is their direct demand that Arab leaders “bear their national responsibilities” and take “practical and deterrent steps” instead of simply issuing empty condemnations.

Hezbollah fiercely condemned the “Israeli” strike on Hamas’ negotiating delegation in Doha, calling it a cowardly crime and a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty. The movement stressed that the attack proves that the zionist entity rejects negotiations and pursues only massacres, destruction and displacement, with full U.S. backing. Hezbollah urged Arab and Islamic states, as well as the international community, to move beyond words of condemnation — cutting ties with “Israel” and pressuring Washington to end its unconditional support. The statement concluded that such aggression will only deepen Palestinian commitment to resistance until victory is achieved.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement emphasized that the attack sabotages the negotiation process, exposes “Israel’s” intent to prolong its criminal war, and highlights Washington’s complicity in shielding Netanyahu’s extremist agenda. Holding the U.S. fully responsible, the statement declared “Israel” and its American sponsor the true threats to global peace and regional stability, urging the Muslim nation to unite its ranks in confronting the common enemy.