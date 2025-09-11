IOF out of Gaza, ICE out of Philly!

Over 100 students and community activists marched from Temple University to the headquarters of war profiteer Day & Zimmermann in Philadelphia on Sep. 6.

Organized by Students for Justice in Palestine Philadelphia Coalition, the march stopped at various locations on Broad Street. Demonstrators explained to pedestrians and motorists they were blocking streets to say no business as usual while the U.S. conducts genocide in Gaza and ICE carries out kidnappings in Philadelphia. Many people responded with honking and raised fists or extended arms to take fliers.

– Report and photo by Joe Piette