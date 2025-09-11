Palestinian Resistance on bus shootings: A ‘natural response’ to genocide in Gaza

Resistance News Network published the following statement on Sept. 8, 2025. The death toll has been updated to seven dead. The Palestinian fighters who carried out this guerrilla action were martyred.

Following the shooting operation at the Ramot junction in northern Al-Quds that killed six settlers and wounded nearly 20, Palestinian resistance factions have uniformly praised the attack, framing it as a legitimate and necessary response to ongoing Zionist policies and aggression across Palestine.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine lauded the “qualitative heroic operation,” emphasizing its professional execution “from point-blank range” in one of the most fortified areas of Al-Quds. The PFLP described the attack as a “strong blow deep inside the zionist entity,” sending a clear message that the occupation “will not enjoy peace on our land and will pay a heavy price for all its crimes.” Military spokesman Abu Jamal praised the operation on behalf of the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades.

Hamas blessed the attack as a “natural response” to the genocide war in Gaza. The movement stressed that the operation serves as a direct warning that plans to desecrate the Al-Aqsa Mosque “will not pass without punishment.” Hamas framed the attack as a strike against the occupation’s “security depth” and called on the “revolutionary youth” of the West Bank to escalate the confrontation.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad positioned the operation as a response to a wide array of “israeli” actions, including crimes in Gaza, the West Bank and within the 1948 lands. Uniquely, the PIJ also linked the attack to the “policy of terrorism and starvation inside zionist prisons.” The movement condemned the “Arab and international silence and inaction” and called for an escalated response throughout all of Palestine. Its military wing, Saraya Al-Quds, issued a concise statement blessing the “heroic double shooting operation” as a natural and legitimate act.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement characterized the operation as a “message of fire from the free people of our nation.” They stated that the attack reflects a “growing state of revolution in Palestine” and serves as proof that the Palestinian people will not be broken. The movement reiterated its call to intensify strikes, asserting that the enemy “only understands the language of pikes and force.”

Fatah al-Intifada described the attack as a confirmation that resistance is alive and well, declaring that the “resistance and the rifle will remain drawn” in the face of the occupation. The group specifically highlighted the attack as a response to the desecration of holy sites and, notably, to the “decision by the occupation to annex the West Bank,” affirming that resistance is the “shield that protects the Palestinian people.”

The Popular Resistance Committees in Palestine (PRC) also blessed the operation, deeming it a legitimate response to a “war of genocide, ethnic cleansing” and plans for annexation. The PRC emphasized that the attack proves the “accumulated and complex failure of the zionist security and military system.”

The group directed a specific message to Israeli society, stating that “the criminal Netanyahu and his gang are leading you to doom and destruction” and that there can be “no safety or stability” for them while massacres continue. Finally, they asserted that “between Ramot and Ramon, the zionist illusions of security and false victory are dissipating” and called on fighters everywhere to “set our land on fire under the feet of the usurping zionists.”