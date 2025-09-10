700 days of genocide: The occupation’s war on Gaza is a stain on humanity’s conscience.

Resistance News Network published the following statement, issued by the Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas, on Sept. 5, 2025.

The brutal war of extermination waged by the fascist Zionist occupation entity against the innocent civilians of our people and against the infrastructure in the Gaza Strip enters its 700th day, as its terrorist army continues its bloody massacres that have left tens of thousands of martyrs and missing persons, most of whom are children and women, and escalates its war machine in destroying the cities of the Strip, especially the savage attack and destruction that Gaza City is subjected to.

For 700 days, the world has witnessed, in sound and image, the most heinous genocide known to contemporary history, during which the government of war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu violated all international laws and humanitarian norms designed to protect civilians in wars, and openly declared its intention to exterminate and displace our people through massacres, starvation, siege and deprivation of all essential necessities of life.

The war of criminal Netanyahu has focused on targeting and killing innocent civilians, destroying hospitals, schools, bakeries, food distribution centers and shelter centers and tents and deliberately killed thousands of civilian and humanitarian workers protected by international laws, including medical staff, civil defense personnel, journalists and relief workers, in horrific and unprecedented war crimes.

The violations committed by the terrorist “israeli” occupation army throughout the Strip constitute full-fledged operations of genocide, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement, which the “israeli” occupation government openly declares and implements, in a blatant challenge to the international community and to the foundations upon which the system of international values and laws was built.

The U.S. administration bears responsibility for the continuation of genocide crimes in the Gaza Strip due to its sole provision of political and military cover for the Zionist terrorist government and its obstruction of United Nations institutions from playing their role in stopping these crimes and holding their perpetrators accountable.

While the Hamas movement has shown all flexibility to achieve an agreement that leads to a cessation of aggression and an exchange of prisoners, war criminal Netanyahu insists on obstructing and thwarting the efforts of mediators and proceeding with plans of extermination and displacement, in an endless war, serving the agendas of his fascist government and at the expense of the lives of his prisoners in the Strip.

We reiterate our call to the international community, Arab and Islamic countries, the United Nations and its institutions, foremost among them the Security Council, to assume their responsibilities towards our people and the genocide they are subjected to and to play their role in curbing the fascist “israeli” occupation government, stopping its crimes and holding it accountable for its crimes against humanity.

Statements condemning the aggression, the war of extermination and starvation are no longer sufficient; deterrent punitive steps and measures against the “israeli” occupation are necessary. If it does not pay a heavy price, it will continue its crimes, indifferent to all international positions and protests.

While we appreciate the international popular movement in solidarity with our Palestinian people and bless the launch of the Global Sumud Flotilla to break the siege on the Gaza Strip, we call on the masses of our Arab and Islamic peoples and the peoples of the free world to escalate their activities and rise up in all cities and squares until the aggression is stopped and the siege is broken.