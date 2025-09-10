From Sana’a to Gaza: How Yemeni resistance became a vanguard against aggressors

By Julia Kassem

Go to tinyurl.com/552pe5t7 to read the entire Sept. 6 article posted by PressTV.

On August 28, the Zionist entity carried out a desperate and cowardly attempt at a decapitation strike against the Yemeni leadership while Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi was delivering a speech.

The targets included power stations and the presidential palace in Sana’a, where Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmad al-Rahawi and 12 other senior officials were assassinated, as confirmed by the government two days later.

Yet this was just another of Israel’s pyrrhic victories. The slain men were not military commanders or battlefield strategists, but administrators and senior government officials.

As state officials, they conducted their work openly in a well-known location, further underscoring the Zionist entity’s inability to penetrate Ansarallah’s high-level military and defense structures.

The assassinations took place during a moment of acute weakness for Israel, which has been battered by the Palestinian resistance’s regular ambushes in north Gaza and Gaza City, the capture of four more regime soldiers and the failure of its planned “invasion” — all while struggling to prevent or thwart Yemen’s precision strikes on its airports and ports.

In response, the cowardly Israeli premier ordered more acts of aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, targeting residential areas, refugee camps and hospitals housing the displaced.

Murdering diplomatic officials is hardly a new tactic for the Tel Aviv regime. The Israelis and Americans have merely recycled worn-out Saudi playbooks and exhausted their target banks.