Call to Arab workers and trade unions: Take part in halting the genocide and do not aid the Zionist killers

The following article was posted by The Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement (Masar Badil) at masarbadil.org/en/2025/09/6845/ on Sept. 6, 2025.

Arab workers, whose hands build nations and set the wheels:

For more than 23 months, our Palestinian people have been waging a battle of existence against the Zionist machine of extermination backed by the U.S. and Europe, while bombs rain down on Gaza and families are slaughtered under the rubble. And while the peoples of the world rise up, and trade unions in Genoa, Athens, Barcelona, Buenos Aires and Los Angeles lead workers’ campaigns of disobedience to block arms shipments destined for the Zionist entity, the majority of Arab trade unions remain silent or content with token statements that neither stop a massacre nor change reality.

How can it be that dockworkers in Italy, Greece, and Spain stand as a barrier against death ships heading to the enemy’s entity, while these very ships pass through our Arab ports without resistance? And how can unions in Latin America move to cut the arteries of extermination, while our workers’ hands remain shackled under the orders of normalization regimes that open ports and airports for weapons, money, and blood?

Arab workers everywhere:

Silence in times of genocide is a crime, and whoever stands idle while the tools of killing pass through his hands is a partner in the crime. Today we call upon you to break free from the grip of the normalization regimes and move from the position of spectator to the ranks of action and confrontation.

Close the ports and airports, stop the shipments of weapons, oil, and gas, and boycott the companies supporting the occupation. Let the factories, ports, and fields turn into barricades of resistance, and let Arab trade unions be at the heart of the struggle as they were throughout their history.

And at a time when our people in Gaza are being starved, we call on truck drivers in Jordan to completely cease participating in supplying the enemy with goods and food. We also call on the workers of Egypt in gas and oil fields and facilities, among others, to stop transporting stolen Palestinian gas from occupied Palestine to Egypt, Jordan and elsewhere.

We do not forget to extend special greetings to the free workers of Yemen and Morocco for their active participation in the popular movements supporting the Palestinian resistance and in organizing the masses to take to the streets and squares. We salute all Arab workers who continue their trade union and popular struggle in many countries outside their Arab homeland.

Arab workers from the ocean to the Gulf:

Do not be an aid to the killer, and do not allow Arab workers’ hands to become bridges for weapons of death. The time has come to write a new page in the history of our nation—a page in which the Arab working classes stand side by side with the workers and people of Palestine on the path of liberation and return.