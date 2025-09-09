‘Clear and firm consequences must be directed to the occupation’

Jaldia Abubakra, coordinator of the Alkarama Palestinian Women’s Movement and a participant in the Global Sumud Flotilla, emphasized the growing strength of the international initiative in an interview with Al Jazeera.

“We are pleased to see the flotilla growing daily. Today it includes participants from forty-four countries,” Abubakra said. “We have also seen calls from our peoples in several Arab countries to join the convoy, which is a positive sign. Still, we believe it is natural that they should be at the forefront of participation before others.”

Abubakra underlined the importance of broader Arab involvement, especially from Egypt and neighboring countries: “We hope to witness wider Arab participation, particularly from Egypt and states surrounding Palestine. Such participation carries tremendous importance in supporting the flotilla and anchoring its presence on the ground.”

Highlighting the role of workers’ organizations, she praised the action of Italian dockworkers: “We value the position of the dockworkers in Italy, who issued a direct threat to the Zionist entity to shut down all of Europe’s ports in the event of any harm to the Freedom Flotilla. This is a militant stance that reflects genuine global solidarity.”

She stressed the urgency of meaningful and substantial pressure on the occupying power: “The time has come to send a firm message to the state of occupation, which continues to commit its crimes without deterrence. Today we witness an honorable stance from the working class around the world, standing and threatening in defense of the convoy and the flotilla. This gives us a strong feeling that we are supported and backed.”

Abubakra also reminded that solidarity efforts should not be confined only to the flotilla itself: “The duty of peoples today must not be limited to protecting the flotilla alone. Eyes and efforts should also be directed toward besieged Gaza, where the enemy’s crimes of genocide continue. We have seen the bombing of the Mushtaha Tower and threats to destroy residential buildings in Khan Younis, while killing and starvation against our people in the Strip persist.”