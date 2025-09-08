Community frees protester of ICE raids in Texas

Dallas

The author participated in the protest described below.

An emergency rally held on Aug. 27 at the Lew Sterrett Justice Center demanded the immediate release of a woman arrested for protesting the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Texas. She was held on trumped-up charges of an unknown nature.

Around a dozen Dallas-Fort Worth community members quickly mobilized to demand the arrested woman’s immediate release, as well as to denounce the Dallas Police Department for its complicity in genocide both in the U.S. and Gaza.

Around 11 p.m., after hours of a loud and continuous noise demonstration, Dallas police officers condescended to inform the protesters of the woman’s bail. Thanks to contributions from everyone attending the event and those who saw the post online, the demonstrators were pleased to find out the very next day that freepalestine.tarrant had reported on Instagram that she was out of jail.

This was a tremendous showing of solidarity and quick mobilization by the Dallas community, particularly the Palestinian Youth Movement and the larger Muslim community in Dallas-Forth Worth to counter the fascist oppression. If the movement can stay mobilized for actions like these, its activists can be freed before the state can jail them!

The lesson is for the movement to continue the fight against imperialism and not let the possibility of repression stop its activities.