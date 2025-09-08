March demands Israeli withdrawal

Seattle

Seattle activists held a rally on Sept. 6 to stop the genocide against the heroic Palestinians and to demand an end to the U.S.-sponsored Israeli occupation. The Seattle City Center action heard speakers from several of the rally sponsors, including Washington Muslim Youth and Shut It Down for Palestine.

Those at the rally were reminded of the recent Palestine solidarity occupations at high-tech war contractor Microsoft and the necessity to deepen and widen the struggle against genocidal war and occupation.

Rally participants were also reminded of the heroic actions of Ayşenur Eygi, who was assassinated exactly one year ago by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. Eygi, who was of Turkish descent, was a leading local activist in organizing actions for Palestine and motivated many in the struggle. A vigil was held for her on April 7 at the University of Washington campus where she was a student.

After the initial rally, protesters took to the streets and shut down a major intersection for half an hour while a second rally took place.