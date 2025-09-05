Protest at SCI Mahanoy demands eye treatment for Mumia

Activists from three states –– Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York ––gathered Aug. 31 outside Mahanoy State Correctional Institute in Frackville, Pennsylvania, to demand immediate medical treatment for Mumia Abu-Jamal, whose eyesight has been severely diminished due to the prison’s medical neglect. Attendees were from the Black Panthers, Campaign to Bring Mumia Home, Mobilization4Mumia, Workers World Party, Democratic Socialists of America, Peoples Organization for Progress, Green Party of New York and Mumia Health Committee.

–– Report and photo by Cindy Lou