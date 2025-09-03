A funny thing happened to U.S. warships on their way to the Caribbean: the invasion that wasn’t

By Guest

The Orinoco Tribune published an article by María Páez Victor on Aug. 28, 2025, about the warships that the Trump administration ordered to sail to the Caribbean.

Workers World is republishing a selection of articles on this latest example of aggressive threats and actions by U.S. imperialism. These include provoking a conflict with Russia, arming the genocide against Palestinians, patrolling near or in the South China Sea and engaging in economic warfare through heavy tariffs.

Páez´s article describes how the Venezuelan population, mobilized by the Bolivarian government led by President Nicolás Maduro, has responded to U.S. threats. To read the full article, visit tinyurl.com/Orinoco-Trib.