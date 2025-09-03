Philadelphia: ‘Nasty Work’ demo targets siege of Gaza, racism in U.S.

Philadelphia

Under the theme of “Nasty Work,” speakers and members from the Philadelphia community and radical organizations gathered at the intersection of 52nd and Market streets Aug. 28 to demand an end to the genocidal U.S.-Zionist siege of Gaza and the 400-year war against the oppressed Black nation in the U.S. The rally was staged outside of a stop on the Market/Frankford subway line, providing for a constant flow of high school students and workers passing by or waiting for connecting buses. Many stopped to listen to speakers.

Sponsored by the Revolutionary New African Alliance (RNAA) – Philly Organizing Committee, speakers included Brother Tommy from Peace Park, Larry Holmes from Workers World Party, Tracie Obwoge of Lacey’s House, Gabe Bryant, who raised Mumia Abu-Jamal in his talk, Joel Northam with Party for Socialism and Liberation, Val from the Philadelphia Action Readiness Collective, and representatives of several other organizations.