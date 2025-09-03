Labor for Palestine marches in Detroit Labor Day parade

Hundreds of Palestinians and solidarity activists — including many trade unionists — took to the streets of Detroit this Labor Day. Marchers carried a lead banner reading “Workers demand: Stop arming Israel Now! Money for health care & education, not genocide & occupation!” The contingent was jointly organized by the Labor for Palestine National Network and local Detroit Palestine solidarity activists.

Many of those marching were in town to attend the People’s Conference for Palestine held in Detroit over Labor Day weekend.

– Report and photo by Martha Grevatt