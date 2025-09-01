Organizing is the only way to win!

The following statement was posted on Facebook on Aug. 27, 2025, during the 79th UE (United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers) National Conference in Chicago, August 24 – 28. Strobino is a longtime UE organizer. Go to ueunion.org for more information.

Two weeks ago was the eighth anniversary of the Charlottesville uprising against Trump’s white supremacist goons, the murder of Heather Heyer and our comrades tearing down the Confederate statue in Durham.

It’s been powerful to be up in Chicago this week at the 79th UE National Convention to reflect on our work the last eight years and to see our union DOUBLING in size. In the last eight years, the racist vigilantes have been institutionally supported, been incorporated into government positions, had programs funded with trillions of public money and have further consolidated power.

Many liberals are under the impression that former President Joe Biden and the Democrats have successfully crushed many of these far-right organizations; however, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Sure, the Biden administration did arrest some of the Jan 6 clowns. Trump — at the time telling them to “Stand back and stand by” — has since pardoned them all, promoted them in his administration and institutionally incorporated their ideological positions in his Big Ugly Bill and executive orders.

In early August there were nearly 1,500 deportations of immigrant workers per day. Private carceral corporations like GEO are being paid to erect new private prisons to lock up undocumented families. While slashing funding for vital health care, nutritional, education and other social programs, the Trump cabal awarded $76 billion to ICE to further expand their kidnappings and concentration camps to house migrant workers, building the largest policing force in the country, controlled by Trump.

One of those people pardoned for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2020, right-wing mobilization, Enrique Tarrio from the Oath Keepers, now hosts a podcast through blockchain-powered app “ICERAID” that pays people in cryptocurrency for reporting undocumented immigrants. Be prepared this Labor Day as Trump continues to expand state repression by sending the National Guard to Chicago and other cities.

We must not stand back and wait on the courts or the mainstream political parties to enforce our rights. We must continue to build a mass, militant, multinational, working-class movement to smash white supremacy and fascism.

Organizing is the only way to win! Being here at the UE National Convention, it has been incredible watching the working-class leaders from many industries — rail manufacturing, rail crew drivers, municipal solid waste, water, sewer, heavy manufacturing, laundry workers, housekeepers, higher education workers and so many more — sharpen their skills, learn to overcome internal struggles and deepen their commitment to build working-class power.

Onwards comrades! We have a world to win!